Anti-Islamic German Politician Chased Out Of Berlin Kebab Shop

Thilo Sarrazin, a member of Germany’s Social Democratic Party and author of a controversial book about Islam’s role in German society, has been chased from a Berlin kebab shop by angry Muslims, reports Der Spiegel.Reportedly, while in the predominantly Islamic area of Kreuzberg in Germany filming a documentary celebrating the one year anniversary of his latest book, Sarranzin ran into critics of his work.



“We Turks are usually very hospitable, but I don’t think I can serve you,” said the manager of one kebab shop. Others shouted “Get lost!” and “Nazis out!” reports Der Spiegel.

Sarrazin is controversial figure in German society. His book “Deutschland schafft sich ab” (“Germany Does Itself In”) became a best seller for distilling lingering anti-immigrant feeling in the country.

He once said, “I don’t want the country of my grandchildren and great-grandchildren to be largely Muslim, or that Turkish or Arabic will be spoken in large areas, that women will wear headscarves and the daily rhythm is set by the call of the muezzin. If I want to experience that, I can just take a vacation in the Orient.”

Sarrazin was forced from his post on the board of the Bundesbank over his views.

