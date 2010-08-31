Top Exec At Bundesbank Defends Racism By Referring To His maths Skills

Bundesbank’s Thilo Sarrazin is one of the most unabashedly racist people we’ve encountered.



And yet, despite the many accounts of his irrational prejudice (like in October, when he said that Turks were “conquering Germany in exactly the same way the Kosovars conquered Kosovo: with a higher birth rate.” And that “A large number of Arabs and Turks in this city (Berlin) … have no productive function other than selling fruit and vegetables.”), Bundesbank, the German central bank, has allowed Sarrazin to remain on the board.

His remarks have outraged the public before but are now making international news because he just published an book, Deutschland schafft sich ab, or “Germany Is Self-Destructing,” about immigrants – particularly Muslim immigrants – causing Germany’s decline.

One of the problems – more below – with Bundesbank allowing him to remain on their board is that he’s using his perceived role as an intelligent “maths” man on the board of the German Central Bank to give his arguments clout.

He believes things like this:

Intelligence is up to 80% genetically determined

“All major cultural and economic problems have concentrated themselves in the group of 5—6 million migrants from Muslim countries.”

There is a “German national identity” with an “inborn intelligence.”

He has definitive proof of the threat to the “national identity” and “the level intelligence.”

The proof he “has” is in the statistical tools that he used to prove that immigrants are multiplying at a faster rate than native Germans. He calls himself “a number’s man,” according to the Hindu:

I am not racist, but rather “a numbers man” who isn’t afraid to reveal the truth.

He also thinks he’s proved the existence of a Jewish gene, according to the Hindu:

Angela Merkel called his comments about a “Jewish gene utterly unacceptable.”

He retorted: “I doubt if the chancellor has read my book.” He referred to studies published in science journals Nature and the American Journal of Human Genetics which, he said, “reveal the common genetic roots of today’s European Jewry.”

Now that he’s compiled his rants into an entire book, it *might* be the last straw for the bank, which is apparently considering thinking about removing him from the board, according to the AP.

In response to two statements from Angela Merkel or her right-hand that the bank should remove him, the bank made a vague statement that didn’t address his removal:

The bank said it “decisively distanced itself” from Sarrazin’s views, adding: “The board declares that Dr. Sarrazin’s remarks are damaging to the reputation of the Bundesbank.”

“The Bundesbank is an institution at which discrimination has no place … the board will hold talks with Dr. Sarrazin immediately, listen to him and quickly decide what steps to take next.”

But here’s what Sarrazin thinks this PR-speak means about his future at the bank:

Sarrazin said he had not spoken to [the bank’s president] for more than a week and was “relaxed” about his continued service at the Bundesbank.

And why he doesn’t think the bank should fire him.

“I, like any other employee of the Bundesbank … have the right to express my opinion.”

