This Island Is A Toxic Bomb In The centre Of Paradise

Photo: Hani Amir

Thilafushi, located just a few miles west of the Maldivian capital of Malé, is a far cry from the white beaches and turquoise waters that surround it. Once a pristine lagoon, the artificial island now serves as a dumping ground for one of the most exclusive tourist destinations in the world.



Hundreds of tons of solid waste and toxic material from Malé and luxury hotels on nearby islands are unloaded on Thilafushi every day.

The amount of waste continues to grow as more and more tourists flock to the islands.

Maldivian native Hani Amir captured shocking images of Thilafushi, taken last year, that reveal the ugly side of paradise.

The island of Thilafushi is just a short boat ride from Malé, the capital of the Maldives. In 1992, the area was reclaimed and transformed into an artificial landfill in order to solve Malé's trash crisis. The ever-growing garbage problem was brought on by an increasing number of tourists to the Maldives. Today, ships of garbage from the capital and nearby luxury resorts are sent to the island daily. That's more than 330 tons of garbage every day. Source: Guardian Thilafushi accommodates only a few boats at a time for unloading, at times creating waits of up to seven hours. Source: BBC Upon arrival, scrap metal, plastic bottles and cardboard boxes are sorted and sent to different zones of the island. In December 2011, impatient boaters who started dumping trash into the lagoon instead of designated collecting areas created an overflow of garbage. This forced Malé city officials to temporarily close the island to conduct an emergency cleanup. Source: BBC 150 Bangladeshi men live and work at the dump. Source: Guardian Engineers originally dug huge pits to bury the garbage. But the volume of waste eventually became too large to cover by sand. Some plastic and metal is recycled. Some of the waste is burned. Potentially hazardous materials such as used batteries, lead, asbestos and mercury are mixed with municipal wastes, creating health and environmental problems. A growing number of tourists and electronic equipment purchases has led to an increase in the amount of potentially hazardous material, for which there are no recycling facilities. Additionally, because the island sits only one meter above sea level, environmentalists worry that toxic waste could leach into the water. The island is now home to several dozen factories for boat manufacturing, methane bottling and cement packing. Source: Guardian See where all our dead computers and televisions end up.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.