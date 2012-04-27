This Island Of Trash Is Just A Few Miles From One Of The Most Exclusive Resorts On Earth

Hani Amir



Thilafushi, located just a few miles west of the Maldivian capital of Malé, is a far cry from the white beaches and turquoise waters that surround it. Once a pristine lagoon, the artificial island now serves as a dumping ground for one of the most exclusive tourist destinations in the world.

Hundreds of tons of solid waste and toxic material from Malé and luxury hotels on nearby islands are unloaded on Thilafushi every day — a number that continues to grow as the amount of visitors to the islands steadily rises.

Maldivian native Hani Amir captured shocking images of Thilafushi, taken just a few months ago, that reveal the ugly side of paradise.

