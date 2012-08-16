A Pair Of Thieves Stole A $150,000 Maserati With The Keys Still In The Ignition In Times Square

Photo: Courtesy David Staples

A thief stole a $150,000 Maserati from right behind the owner’s back, in Times Square because the owner left the keys in the ignition, the Daily News reported.Chadwick Lange, a big-shot real estate broker, was driving his Maserati around 47th and Broadway at about 4:40 a.m. Sunday, and spotted a friend.



He pulled up, and exited the car to chat with his friend. He left the engine running.

Two men then approached Lange, 43, and asked if they could take a photo of the black 2008 GranTurismo. Lange agreed and continued gabbing with his friend and didn’t bother to keep an eye on his expensive car.

One of the two men then jumped in the driver’s seat and sped away. The other “photographer” sprinted down the street, and jumped in the car at the next corner.

The car has yet to be recovered and the thieves are still enjoying their ruse.

And that’s why you don’t leave your Maserati with keys still in the ignition in the middle of Times Square.

