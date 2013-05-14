Thieves Steal Over $100,000 From Justin Bieber After South Africa Concert

Using ropes, hammers and chisels, thieves have reportedly stole more than $100,000 of Justin Bieber‘s concert money by breaking into a secure room at FNB stadium in Johannesburg following the singer’s Saturday performance.



South African police spokeswoman Katlego Mogale told the BBC: “The suspect/s had gained entry through the stadium roof. They broke the tile of the bathroom between last night (Sunday) after the concert and this morning.”

While no suspects have been named yet, it’s believed the theives dug away at the arena’s thick walls for a few days before breaking through and lowering themselves with ropes into the room where the cash was stored.

The stolen money is also from a Bon Jovi concert, who played the Johannesburg stadium the night before.

The specific amount stolen is still unclear, as TMZ reports the amount to be “an estimated $330,000” while GossipCop says “they grabbed a little more than $100,000.”

A lot is still unknown, but in the meantime FNB Stadium is on lockdown while officials investigate.

Adds a police officer from Booysens police station in Soweto, “We don’t know how many people were involved as we are still gathering evidence.”

Bieber tweeted “It wasn’t me” — but has since deleted the post.

