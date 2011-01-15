Russian Mogul And His Supermodel Wife Are Robbed Of $50 Million In Art And Diamonds During Home Invasion

Photo: ENC
Four masked, armed men stormed the compound owned by Russian retail mogul Alexander Tarantsev and his supermodel wife yesterday and stole $50 million in luxury goods, according to Bloomberg.The robbers stole diamonds, antiques and paintings by Russian masters including Ilya Repin and Ivan Shishkin, as well as $20,000 in cash that was located in a safe.
The burglars somehow slipped into the walled property, which is just outside Moscow, at about 5 am. and tied up security guards before raiding the house.
Tarantsev was away from the home at the time.
