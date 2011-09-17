Thieves Managed To Steal $1,200 Worth Of Art From A Tennessee Arby's

Photo: ford8n

We didn’t even know that Arby’s restaurants hung art, but apparently they do, because two women managed to steal $1,200 in paintings from the chain’s franchise in Johnson City, Tenn., according to ArtInfo.According to ArtInfo, here’s what happened:



On September 7, Connie Sumlin, 45, and Gail Johnson, 58, entered the restaurant and, while one purchased some food, the other removed two artworks — a still life of pears in a wooden frame and a piece of metal wall art that the Arby’s had just purchased as part of a remodeling — from the restaurant lobby.

The eagle-eyed manager caught the heist on surveillance footage and found the thieves’ food receipt–and promptly notified local police.

Both women were charged with theft over $500 and are being held in a local detention centre.

