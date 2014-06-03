Thieves In Melbourne Stole $15,000 Worth Of Lego

Thieves have stolen $15,000 worth of Lego from a Melbourne store (Photo: Getty Images)

Lego isn’t a common target for thieves.

But $15,000 worth of the children’s building blocks have been stolen from a store in Melbourne.

It doesn’t look like a crime of opportunity either. Police believe whoever took the Lego had glazing experience, as a window was expertly removed.

They also took a hard drive connected to the CCTV system, allowing them to return a second time — after initially stealing $10,000 worth of the lego — to make off with the additional loot.

Police think it was taken for resale and have urged consumers to be on the lookout when shopping at markets, or online.

