Thieves stole $16,000 of iPhones from an Apple Store with one simple tool -- a blue shirt

At Apple stores, the display computers and phones may be locked down to tables, but the extra devices in the back aren’t.

And as it turns out, an enterprising thief needs only a blue shirt and similarly attired partner to walk off with thousands of dollars in Apple products.

That’s exactly what happened in Manhattan last week when a thief posing as a one of the familiar-looking Apple Store staffers purloined 19 iPhones — worth $16,130 — from the SoHo Apple Store.

DNAinfo reports:

Police said the thief “dressed similarly” to store employees — who usually wear blue T-shirts imprinted with an Apple logo — and walked right into an electronics repair room at about 5:30 p.m. on June 1. The man grabbed 19 iPhones from a drawer inside the room, worth a total of $16,130, then handed them over to another thief. That man hid the phones under his shirt, and the pair walked out of the store.

To recap: you don’t need to be a genius to rob the Apple store, but it helps if you dress like one.

