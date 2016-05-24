Thieves have broken into Gucci and Prada stores using sledgehammers to steal 'man bags'

Sledgehammer-wielding thieves broke into luxury designers stores in Melbourne overnight, stealing expensive handbags and man bags.

The four offenders smashed their way into the stores, 100m apart on Collins Street, with sledgehammers and jemmy bars about 2.15am.

Melbourne Crime Investigation Unit detectives investigating the incidents believe the thieves made off in a small dark coloured hatch, and were last seen travelling north in Exhibition Street.

Here are some photos from the scene.

When you're Gucci and you get broken into but still need glad wrap to make things safe pic.twitter.com/x95lEe6OKI — Michael Scanlan (@MScanlan7) May 23, 2016

DEVELOPING. Just had confirmation thieves stole man bags, not handbags from Gucci this morning pic.twitter.com/AyV0VLoQxC — Michael Scanlan (@MScanlan7) May 23, 2016

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

