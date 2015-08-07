Thieves gassed F1 driver Jenson Button's villa, then stole his wife's $525,000 ring while they were out cold

Jenson Button and his wife Jessica Michibata. Picture: Getty Images

Former Formula One champion Jenson Button and his wife were gassed in their apartment by burglars before being robbed of $630,000 in belongings, police believe.

The pair were on holiday in a rented villa in St Tropez, France. Police say a gang, which had been watching the villa, let off a canister of anaesthetic gas into an air-conditioning vent.

The pair, and three friends staying with them, slept as the burglars walked around inside helping themselves to their belongings.

The bulk of the loot was in the form of Button’s wife Jessica’s engagement ring, worth $525,000.

Button has a fortune worth an estimated $150 million. He won the F1 drivers championship in 2009 and is running 17th in the current season.

The Sun reports a source saying police told Button the method of burglary had become more common on exclusive properties in the region.

They are currently trying to identify the burglars using CCTV footage.

