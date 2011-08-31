Thieves Are Spraying Sleeping Gas Into European Luxury Apartments Then Stealing Everything

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Police in the Italian resort of on Sardinia believe that thieves may be using sleeping gas to keep their victims asleep as they steal their valuables, reports The Guardian.The thieves targeted a Milanese pharmaceuticals tycoon staying at the resort and left with goods worth €300,000 ($432,000).



Despite the fact a window was ripped off its hinges, no one in the apartment heard anything (present were the businessman wife, her mother and their daughter, plus a servant). They felt strangely groggy when they woke up.

Metro reports that earlier this month, luxury property owners in Rincon de la Victoria, near Maluga, Spain, awoke feeling “dizzy, with headaches, vomiting and an itchy throat” — and missing loads of stuff.

Police now believe that the gangs are spraying sleeping gas through vents before the raids. They’re urging residents in luxury resorts to keep windows locked.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.