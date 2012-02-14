Thierry Henry Went Out With A Bang In What May Have Been His Final Premier League Match

Photo: Arsenal F.C.

If Saturday’s match against Sunderland was Thierry Henry’s final Premier League appearance, it was a fitting end. With the score tied 1-1 and seemingly headed towards a draw, Henry scored in the 90th minute giving Arsenal the win and possibly capping his storied career.Henry, who is on loan from the New York Red Bulls of Major League Soccer, will have one more chance to wear the Arsenal colours on Wednesday for their Champions League match against AC Milan. But in listening to Henry after the game, he sure sounds like a player that is not ready to quit the EPL quite yet (via The Guardian)…



“Sometimes you never know when something is going to end,” said Henry. “I guess you can never say never. I never thought I was going to come back and play for Arsenal now. Who knows if I can say that this was definitely the end? We’ll see.”

Henry, who is 34, clearly no longer has the legs to be a starter for a top-flight club like Arsenal. But in his six games back in England, he has proven that he can still be a lethal force off the bench, scoring three goals.

