Thierry Henry Buried A Ridiculous Shot Off The Post To Win A Game Today

Thierry Henry of the New York Red Bulls scored a magnificent goal today in the scorching heat to give New York a 1-0 win over the Chicago Fire.



Henry, who has scored over 300 goals in his illustrious career, bagged another today with less than 20 minutes to play at Red Bull Arena. Watch him control a long pass with his chest before finishing an inch-perfect half-volley with his left foot.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.