Thierry Henry Scored A Gorgeous Goal Directly Off A Corner Kick

Soccer legend Thierry Henry is quietly having a solid campaign in his third season since joining the New York Red Bulls of MLS. And the latest was a two-goal performance in a 3-1 win that included a goal directly off a corner kick, much like the Olimpico David Beckham scored just three weeks ago.



Henry now has 13 goals and nine assists in 20 games for the Red Bulls this season. And none prettier than this one…



