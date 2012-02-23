Thierry Henry Is Demolishing His $9.5 Million Home So He Can Build A New One With A 40-Foot Fish Tank

Former Arsenal, and current NY Red Bulls striker Thierry Henry is demolishing his $9.5 million home in London so he can build a new one with a 40-foot fish tank through the entire house, according to the Daily Mail.



From the Daily Mail:

Stretching 40ft from the bottom of his house to the very top, it will take 5,500 gallons of water to fill, house 300 fish and cost a staggering £250,000 [$400,000] to build. His proposals detail the extravagant four-storey aquarium.

As well as the vast cost of construction, the 15ft long by 3ft wide tank will set Henry back £12,000 [$19,000] a year to run, including weekly inspections at about £50 [$80] an hour. The annual bill for fish food alone would be £2,500 [$4,000].

Here’s the floor plan, from The Daily Mail:

Photo: Screenshot from The Daily Mail

