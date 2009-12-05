Peter Thiel's Hedge Fund Smashed, May Be Headed For Deadpool

Peter Thiel, the PayPal co-founder who struck gold when he invested $500,000 in Facebook five years ago, is facing a second consecutive year of losses at his hedge fund Clarium.



The onetime Silicon Valley star’s hedge fund is down 16.4 per cent through November, according to performance data reviewed by The Post. That leaves the former PayPal CEO just four weeks to turn around Clarium’s fortunes — an unlikely feat.

Clarium’s assets also remain down, though so far they are holding steady at $1.6 billion as of Nov. 30. Last summer, Clarium boasted assets of $7.3 billion before things turned sour.

Continue reading at the New York Post »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.