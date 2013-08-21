Reality Star Posts Photo Of $US500,000 Watch On Instagram, Resourceful Thief Immediately Tries To Steal It

It doesn’t always pay to be a rich kid of Instagram.

A resourceful would-be thief used a photo of a lobster lunch posted to the social media site to track down Jonathan Cheban, who is featured sporadically on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” as one of Kim’s best friends.

The caption included the name of the Southampton restaurant Cheban was dining at.

Next, he posted a picture of his expensive watch with the caption “I think I overdressed my wrist today with my@jacobandco …22 karat’s is a bit much for daytime LOL cc @richkidsofinstagramm“:

Shortly thereafter, according to the New York Post, a man “came over and started asking some questions” before grabbing Cheban and attempting to steal the $US500,000 watch.

“Jonathan fought back to stop him, and he pushed Jonathan to the floor” before a security guard stepped in, the Post’s tipster said.

Cheban reportedly declined to press charges because he was only in town for a few hours before going to Europe.

