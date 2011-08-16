$100,000 Artwork Stolen From Complex Magazine Headquarters

Marc Ecko is known for his artistic taste.



The media mogul made millions by leveraging his ability to find the next big thing.

A thief also appreciates Ecko’s eye.

On Thursday, someone stole a piece of art valued at $100,000 from Complex Magazine’s headquarters on West 23rd.

The man in question used a security code to enter the offices around 6 p.m. before smashing the frame containing “a 1999 Calvin Klein jeans ad featuring an acrylic image by artist KAWS.”

He put the image into a white tube and rode the elevator to the ground floor.

So that’s not great. But it’s nowhere near as bad as these thefts.

We reached out to Complex to see if there’s been any progress with the investigation. We’ll update the post when we hear.

(h/t Animal)

