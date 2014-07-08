Brazil's Captain Is Suspended For The Germany Game Because Of An Idiotic Yellow Card

Brazil will be without two of its most important players, Neymar and Thiago Silva, in the World Cup semifinals against Germany on Tuesday.

Neymar is out with a broken vertebrae.

Thiago Silva is out after picking up a second yellow card for inexplicably trying to steal the ball from the goalie in Brazil’s quarterfinal win over Colombia

In the 64th minute, Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina went to punt the ball after making a save:

Silva, who was running back into position after coming up for a set piece, ran right between Ospina and the ball:

The referee called a foul for interference, and gave a yellow card after Ospina fell to the ground:

Brazil has appealed the suspension, but it’d be a huge shock if FIFA overturned it.

It’s a horrible mental lapse. Brazil was up 1-0 at the time after Silva himself scored in the 7th minute. He came into the game knowing he would be suspended for yellow card accumulation if he picked up a card against Colombia.

It’s one thing to get a yellow for committing a game-saving foul or trying to prevent a clear goal-scoring opportunity. It’s another thing to get one for doing something dumb like this.

Silva is Brazil’s captain and a major weapon on set pieces — which the team has relied on to score goals throughout the World Cup. His loss is a huge blow, and it could have been easily prevented.

