Thiago Silva Out, Matt Hamill In Vs. Rampage At UFC 130

After days of rumours, Rampage Jackson vs. Thiago Silva is officially off of UFC 130: Edgar vs. Maynard 3. With Silva out, former TUF alumni Matt Hamill will now fight Jackson on May 28. Rampage Jackson vs. Matt Hamill while easier on paper for Rampage now puts him in a no-win, all-lose situation.



Several MMA journalists speculated last week that Thiago Silva’s urine sample for his fight at UFC 125 came back dirty. It was then reported that the UFC was ready with Jackson vs. Evans 2 as the backup. It even got to the point where Vegas books opened up odds on the fight, although it was never officially announced. The UFC finally ended all rumours and speculation by announcing Hamill vs. Jackson on Friday taking a proactive step in the event (likely) that Silva’s B sample failed which would result in a suspension for Thiago Silva of up to one year.

Well the air was certainly taken out of the balloon with this announcement after 24 hours of excitement about a Rampage vs. Rashad rematch. Dave Meltzer at F4Wonline.com reported that Jackson and Evans recently had an altercation in Vegas which saw the two be pulled apart. Their previous fight sold over one million buys after months of buildup on The Ultimate Fighter season 10. While the fight didn’t deliver near the excitement their interviews did leading up to the fight, all indications were that fans were pumped for a rematch.

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.