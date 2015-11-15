What it's like in Paris today

Paris is mourning after 129 people were killed in a wave of terrorist attacks on Friday night and into Saturday morning.

Another 352 people were injured, 99 of them critically, Paris’ prosecutor said at a press conference on Saturday. At least one of the fatalities was an American woman. At least two other Americans were injured.

Seven of the attackers had been killed, either by police or by detonating themselves, as of Saturday.

Dina Spector, an editor at Business Insider’s London bureau, reported from the French capital and took photos at the Avenue de la Republique.

The area was relatively empty for a Saturday morning.

The largest signs of grief and gathering are at the Place de la Republique, a square in Paris located on the border between the 10th and 11th arrondissements, where two of the shootings occurred.

Business Insider UK/Dina Spector Mourners visit the Place de la République, a square in Paris located on the border between the 10th and 11th arrondissements. The sign hung on the monument reads, ‘I am human.’

Thousands gathered at the Place de la Republique after the Charlie Hebdo massacre, but French officials are recommending that people stay indoors and refrain from forming groups that could become targets.

“The atmosphere is completely ruined,” a German tourist told Business Insider. “Everyone is walking around with earnest, sad faces.'”

A cafe owner, who lives a couple of streets away from Bataclan, said Parisians are peaceful people. “They have attacked the culture of Paris,” he told Business Insider.

The Bataclan theatre, a popular concert venue in the 10th Arrondissement where six to eight attackers killed at least 89 people after holding them hostage, has been sealed off by police.



Still, many mourners have gathered outside the theatre to pay their respects to victims of the massacre.

A state of emergency is still in effect, and France has closed its borders.

Public cultural sites, including the Eiffel tower, the Louvre museum, and Notre Dame cathedral are closed on Saturday. Schools, libraries, and other facilities — like tourist information desks — are all closed.



Travellers said the Gare du Nord train station was less busy than usual, probably because a lot of people canceled their journeys to Paris.

Dina Spector/BI UK

A middle-aged Dutch couple, visiting from Amsterdam for the weekend, said they were surprised by the lack of police at Gare du Nord. They had plans to leave today anyway but said “we are happy to go.”

“We are all afraid,” Agnes Lise, who works in Paris, told Business Insider as she was was waiting with her friend at Gare du Nord. “It can happen anytime, anywhere.”



Still, mourners found small ways to express their solidarity:

And are helping any way they can:

Parisians stand in line to donate blood. 99 people still critical after #parisattacks pic.twitter.com/JofIHhVOQ1

— Kay Burley (@KayBurley) November 14, 2015

In Paris and around the world:

Ints Kalnins/Reuters

People look at flowers offered in tribute to the victims of Paris attacks outside French embassy in Riga, Latvia, November 14, 2015.

Michalis Karagiannis/Reuters

People pay tribute to victims of the Paris attacks, in front of the French embassy in Athens, Greece, November 14, 2015.

Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

People lay down flowers and light candles to tribute victims of Friday’s attacks in Paris as the Brandenburg gate is illuminated in blue, white and red in the colours of the French flag, in Berlin, Germany, November 14, 2015.

