They're Popping Champagne At AOL HQ Today

The Wall Street analysts are yawning over AOL’s search deal with Google.
But over at AOL HQ, they’re downing champagne.
Literally.
An AOLer just out of a company-wide meeting shared this report…
[It was] the usual.
Big Tim gives good presentation, I must say.
And there was champagne afterward.
What’s not to like?
Besides the bubbly, here’s what else happened during the meeting:
- Tim announced AOL has hired 900 people since summer started – 50% of them for Patch.
- Tim said AOL now has $600 million in cash, up from $500 million at the beginning of summer.
- Tim said six or seven companies competed for AOL’s search business. (How is that possible?)
- AOL will launch its first ad campaign targeted at consumers “in forever.”
- Tim said only 1/3 of AOL’s subscription revenues come from access subs now. The rest comes in from products like “SafeSocial”
Don’t miss: AOL To Launch New Ad Campaign – Here Are The Best Old Ones
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.