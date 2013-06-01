They're Making A Blade Runner Sequel!

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) – Veteran scribe Michael Green (“Green Lantern”) is moving from superheroes to replicants, as he’s in negotiations to write the sequel to “Blade Runner” for Alcon Entertainment and directorRidley Scott‘s production company Scott Free, an individual familiar with the Warner Bros. project has toldTheWrap.



Representatives for Alcon and Green did not immediately respond to TheWrap‘s request for comment.

While Alcon hasn’t officially revealed whether “Blade Runner” will be a sequel or a prequel to the original 1982 movie, an individual familiar with the sci-fi project has told TheWrap it will be set some years after the conclusion of the influential first film.

Scott will return to direct the “Blade Runner” sequel, and he’s courting Harrison Ford to reprise his role as Rick Deckard.

Scott is producing with Alcon co-founders Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove, as well as Bud Yorkin andCynthia Sikes Yorkin. Thunderbird Films CEOs Frank Giustra and Tim Gamble will serve as executive producers.

Released by Warner Bros. more than 30 years ago, “Blade Runner” was adapted by Hampton Fancher and David Peoples from Philip K. Dick‘s groundbreaking novel “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?” and directed by Scott following his landmark “Alien.” The film was nominated for two Academy Awards and led to numerous feature adaptations of Dick’s other works.

Green, who got his start writing for “Smallville” and “Heroes,” previously wrote “Green Lantern” and “The Flash” for Warners and DC Entertainment. He also wrote the epic Moses movie “Gods and Kings” for WB. He’s repped by WME, 3 Arts Entertainment and Felker Toczek Gellman Suddleson.

