The NBA’s lens-less glasses trend lives.



Here are LeBron James and Dwyane Wade at their postgame press conference in China today, picking up right where they left of last season.

A reminder: Wade told us this summer that he wore the glasses because it was “just something to do.”

Forever and always:

Photo: NBAtv

