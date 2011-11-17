THEY WENT THERE: Democrats Make An 'OOPS' Ad

That was fast.



Democrats have launched a new web video called “Oops” to counterattack against Mitt Romney and Rick Perry for jumping on President Barack Obama’s comments that America has been “lazy” about selling itself to the world to promote trade.

Perry’s comments are called “another gaffe,” while Romney is charged with “another manipulation” — and the video takes a shot at both of their job creation records. It closes with “another attack we just can’t believe.”

Just the title “Oops” is really all the ad needs to do to conjure up Perry’s epic debate gaffe last week. But in case you forgot (or want to watch it again) click here for the video.

