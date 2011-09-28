'Let's Do It': Famous Last Words Of Executed Criminals

'Let's Do It.'

Nike's popular 'Just Do It' campaign was actually inspired during an execution.

Gary Gilmore, who was executed by firing squad in 1977, was the first person executed the United States since 1967. He was convicted of killing a motel manager in Provo, Utah. While he was also accused of killing a gas station attendant, he was never convicted of that crime.

In addition to fueling Nike's creative campaigns, Gilmore's words were referenced on popular shows such as 'Roseanne' and 'NYPD Blue.'