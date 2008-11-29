They're Shopping!

Ok so we slept a little later this year. We figured we could get a parking space if we got to the Mall at 10ish instead of 7ish. We were wrong! Just talked to our friend who we go shopping with every year and she said the stores are packed. One catch though: This year, for the first time, she’s at an outlet mall instead of the King of Prussia Mall.



But it souns like even she is a little late. People got even a bigger jumpstart this year. They were out yesterday. On Thanksgiving!

According to Reuters (Hat Tip: Drudge): Shoppers were at stores yesterday even before they finished dinner:

Leggett [ Leggett, an agent at a unit of insurer American International Group Inc, which has received $152 billion in a government bailout.] was shopping at toy store FAO Schwarz on Thursday, with a budget of up to $300 to spend on gifts for his nephews and friends’ children.

“We’re talking about being more conservative this Christmas, keeping in mind what other people are going through,” said Ana Lewis, with three of her kids in tow. “I’m a bargain shopper anyway. But the bigger impact is with the kids, they have become more aware.”

Maybe it’s not such a bad thing for kids to become more aware?

