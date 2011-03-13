HOLY CRAP: They Found Atlantis!

We looked at the satellite pictures, we dug, and there it was!

Photo: National Geographic

A bunch of scientists think they’ve found Atlantis.In Spain, of all places.



The city was apparently buried by a tsunami, which is a particularly scary concept given what happened in Japan yesterday.

Zach Howard of Reuters reports:

To solve the age-old mystery, the team used a satellite photo of a suspected submerged city to find the site just north of Cadiz, Spain. There, buried in the vast marshlands of the Dona Ana Park, they believe that they pinpointed the ancient, multi-ringed dominion known as Atlantis.

The team of archeologists and geologists in 2009 and 2010 used a combination of deep-ground radar, digital mapping, and underwater technology to survey the site.

Freund’s discovery in central Spain of a strange series of “memorial cities,” built in Atlantis’ image by its refugees after the city’s likely destruction by a tsunami, gave researchers added proof and confidence, he said.

Atlantis residents who did not perish in the tsunami fled inland and built new cities there, he added.

There’s a National Geographic special this Sunday that will reveal the whole project. It’s called “Finding Atlantis.”

