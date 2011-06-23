They Are Going To Sell The Dirt On Which Jeter Stands When He Hits 3,000

Photo: AP

A sports memorabilia company Steiner Sports is going to mine five gallons of dirt from the field after Yankees legend Derek Jeter knocks his 3,000th hit.Then Steiner Sports is going to sell that dirt by the tablespoon.



“It will be scooped in our presence,” said Cosmo Lubrano, an authenticator for Major League Baseball who would prove the dirt’s veracity if the 3,000th hit occurs at Yankee Stadium as he follows a bucket-carrying groundskeeper, probably Dan Cunningham. “We’re there as a witness.”

Both Jeter and the players’ union will get a cut of the proceeds.

Check out the whole Times story here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.