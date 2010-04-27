TheWrap Secures $2 Million Second Round of Funding

Sharon Waxman’s Hollywood news website TheWrap.com just scored a $2 million second round of funding, paidContent reports.



The news probably disappoints Waxman’s top rival Nikki Finke of Deadline.com, who recently claimed TheWrap was on the verge of financial ruin.

On the contrary, TheWrap scored $1.5 million more than it got during its first round, which funded its launch about 15 months ago. Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz’s VC firm, Maveron, led the round.

Waxman tells paidContent’s Rafat Ali that she’s going to use the money to expand news coverage.

There’s no word yet from Finke on what she thinks about this.

But here’s a video of Waxman talking with Ali last week about her plans for the site:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.