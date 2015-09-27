TheStreet's Jim Cramer to speak at IGNITION 2015

When it comes to investing, few are as “mad” about money as Jim Cramer.

That’s why we’re pleased to announce that TheStreet.com founder, best-selling author, and host of CNBC’s “Mad Money” Jim Cramer will take the stage at IGNITION: Future of Digital.

In an intimate one-on-one interview, Cramer will discuss managing both a media empire and — what else — money, by helping turn confusion into confidence amidst a mercurial market that, at times, instills anything but.

CNBC’s ever-vocal host and market expert behind several financial help books — will join a lineup of media and finance heavy-hitters that includes RBC Capital Markets’ Mark Mahaney, Piper Jaffray’s Gene Munster, CBS Corporation’s Leslie Moonves, Facebook’s Carolyn Everson, and more.

Along with Cramer we’ve lined up an explosive speaker list of some of the best and brightest minds in media today. Get your ticket to IGNITION 2015 now before it sells out.



[image url="https://widgets.ticketleap.com/v2/loading.gif" link="lightbox" size="secondary" align="right" nocrop="true" clear="true" jpg="https://widgets.ticketleap.com/v2/loading.gif"] Follow @BI_Events on Twitter or join the IGNITION group on LinkedIn to find out who will be speaking at IGNITION 2015.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.