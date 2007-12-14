TheStreet.com (TSCM) Rocked By Steroid Scandal!

Among the supposedly-juiced-up baseball stars on the Mitchell Report: TheStreet.com (TSCM) columnist and former Philadelphia Phillies centre fielder, Lenny “Nails” Dykstra. No word from bosses Jim Cramer or Tom Clarke as to whether or not they will suspend Nails. However, the former ball player hasn’t penned a new column since 11/28/07.

Dykstra is keeping busy, though: CNBC says he’s also working on a business and lifestyle glossy mag for athletes called The Players Club.

