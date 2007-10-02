TheStreet.com (TSCM) President Quits; Co Adds Two Execs

TheStreet.com’s long-term president and COO Jim Lonergan has quit to pursue “personal entrepreneurial opportunities.” Let’s hope this isn’t simply a fresher version of the often ominous “to spend more time with his family.”



Meanwhile, Erika Faust from CourtTV was appointed SVP of Marketing yesterday, and Kurt Tietjen joined as SVP of Operations in September. Bio blurbs after jump.

Before joining TheStreet.com, Faust led the business development and operations for Court TV Online. There she oversaw Court TV’s broadband strategy and product development including management of Court TV Extra, a subscription video news product which she transitioned to an advertising supported revenue model.

For 10 years Faust has honed her marketing skills in the online and digital video space — both retail and advertising supported – optimising the foundation built in her early career and at Harvard Business School, where she earned her M.B.A.

Tietjen is an operations management executive with more than 20 years of experience managing online media operations to support product and business development strategies for the Company’s overall profitability.

Tietjen holds an Information Systems Technology M.B.A. from Long Island University, and is highly adept at aligning media/technology investments with corporate objectives. His core competencies include online marketing and advertising, business analysis and re-engineering, and system integration initiatives.

