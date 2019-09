TheStreet.com (TSCM) has appointed Daryl Otte as its permanent CEO. Otte was named interim CEO in March after Thomas Clarke left.

Otte has been a TheStreet.com director since 2001. He’s a VC — he is a founding partner of Montefiore Partners, and previously worked for Ziff-Davis.

