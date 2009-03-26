Apple's Tablet Will Flop? We'll Believe It When We See It

TheStreet.com’s Scott Moritz pans the not-yet-announced Apple tablet and gets the Apple blog army up in arms.



Specifically, Moritz predicts that Apple’s (AAPL) supposedly forthcoming tablet computer “will flop.” He says:

Apple will fail because competitors have. HP, Gateway, and Lenovo sell $1,400 tablets that don’t “score well on any popularity indexes.”

People are mostly buying cheap: Most of the top 10 best-selling computers at Amazon are netbooks that cost $400 or less.

Apple cares more about design than selling cheap stuff. But its “design hubris and slumping sales” will force it to try selling a netbook-like computer anyway.

Apple’s tablet “will be lucky to fall anywhere in the top 100” of Amazon’s notebook sales.

We don’t know any more than Moritz about Apple’s supposed tablet plans. It’s possible he will be right. But Moritz forgets to mention a few important things that are in Apple’s favour:

Apple’s other portable computing devices — the iPhone and iPod touch — are selling very well. Apple sold 30 million of them through the end of last year. They aren’t cheap, either, compared to many of their competitors.

An Apple tablet will likely be significantly more profitable than netbooks are to netbook-makers. So Apple could conceivably sell a fraction of units and make the same (or more) profit, which is the point.

Apple products don’t generally flop. They have a track record of building popular products — and few duds.

