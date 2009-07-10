TheStreet.com Erases Its Lenny Dykstra Post-Mortem

Oh damn, this is disappointing. It looks like TheStreet.com (TSCM) actually had something about Lenny Dykstra’s personal bankruptcy — Dykstra, of course, wrote about trading options for that website for a few years, and his profile is even still on the site.



The column, from columnist Timothy Collins was titled ‘Lenny “Nails” Dykstra, The Next John Meriwether?‘ — Meriwether having just thrown in the towel on (yet) another busted hedge fund.

What did Collins say? We don’t know. The piece appears to have been scrubbed. The higher-ups have made it disappear as though Dykstra was some fallen KGB guy who had his picture taken with Stalin.

Google turns up nothing. Did anyone catch what Collins had to say about his fallen comrade?

