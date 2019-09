TheStreet.com (TSCM) Buys Bank Info Sites

TheStreet.com (TSCM) has acquired Bankers Financial Products, whose holdings include RateWatch.com, which compiles bank rate information for financial institutions, and BankingMyWay, which provides rate information to consumers. The deal is worth about $25 million, including $16.9 million in cash; TSCM will also kick in stock and pay off $3.9 million in Bankers’ debt. This is the company’s second recent acquisition outside their core business of financial journalism: In August, TheStreet bought Corsis, a digital advertising and promotions firm. Release



