Jim Cramer’s financial Web pub TheStreet.com is moving into the online marketing industry after purchasing Corsis, a digital advertising and promotions company, for $20.7 million ($17.4 million purchase price plus $3.3 million debt repayment). Corsis previously acquired Promotions.com. Both companies are based in New York.



