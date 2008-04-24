TheStreet Takes Stake In Geezeo

TheStreet.com (TSCM) invested $1.2 million for a 13% stake in Boston-based Geezeo, which makes money management tools for investors. TheStreet gets an option to buy Geezeo over the next year based on an equity value of $12 million, and will promote Geezeo’s tools through its recently-acquired Promotions.com. TheStreet’s other sites include Stockpickr.com, BankingMyWay.com, RealMoney.com and the recently-launched MainStreet.com.



