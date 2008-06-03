TheStreet: GPhone Delayed Until 2009! What GPhone? (GOOG)

Perhaps you could help: We’re having a hard time figuring out what TheStreet.com (TSCM) tech guy Gary Krakow is trying to say today. According to Krakow, Google’s (GOOG) GPhone will be delayed until 2009. The problem? This is the first time anyone has talked about a “GPhone” with a straight face for months!



Unless we’re missing something, Google’s not building its own gadget, and has instead been working on getting its Android software on as many phones as possible, across multiple manufacturers and carriers. But that doesn’t stop Krakow from writing this confusing report this morning:

It’s looking like 2008 may not be the year of Google’s Gphone. Despite a lot of advanced hype the soon-to-be rescuer of the smartphone industry may not be able to join the fray until sometime in 2009.

According to a source familiar with the situation, although a large number of people are hard at work on the Gphone and the open-source operating system/platform for mobile devices (Android) the actual Gphone will not be ready for release this year.

Advanced hype? Soon-to-be-rescuer of the smartphone industry? Where is this coming from?

Meanwhile, Krakow’s source “would not speculate on the possibility that other devices that might run on variants of Android would be ready in time for the Christmas shopping season.” Which is too bad, because that would be the only real news here: If Android-based products from the likes of HTC won’t launch in the second half of 2008 as previously planned, that’s bad. But given the polished state of the Android demo Google gave last week, we have a hard time believing there won’t be an Android phone on the market before Fall. (And, in an update, Krakow confirms that Android phones will ship this year. So…)

Anyone have better (real?) info? Catch us in the comments below, at [email protected] or via our anonymous tips form.

