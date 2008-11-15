TheStreet.com To Close San Francisco Office (TSCM)

More layoffs in the world of financial journalism. Spokespeople at TheStreet.com (TSCM) confirm the financial site is closing its San Francisco office, which the company opened in the late 90s. No word from TheStreet on how many people are being laid off, although the site plans to keep up a presence in Silicon Valley, with some reporters and ad sales people working on a freelance basis.



