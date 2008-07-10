TheStreet.com Shuffles Management At Mainstreet.com (TSCM)

We hear that Caroline Waxler, who launched TheStreet.com’s Mainstreet.com in February, is out. No word on replacement yet, but contrary to rumours we’ve heard, it looks as if Jim Cramer’s site (TSCM) intends on keeping Mainstreet open.



Mainstreet, which was supposed to be TSCM’s attempt to lure women and young folks with a mix of celebrity news and personal finance tips — “National, Celebrity and Entertainment News, Gossip & Finance,” reads the site’s SEO-friendly title bar — got plenty of razzing from the blogosphere when it debuted. But we thought the concept made some sense: In theory, it allowed TSCM to expand its narrow readership without diluting its own brand. We should also note here that we (that is, Peter Kafka) are longtime friends with Caroline.

Anyway, as recently as April 30, TSCM declared that it was happy with MainStreet. Here’s CEO Tom Clarke during the company’s Q1 earnings call:

We are really excited by the buzz that MainStreet has created in the few months since it launched, including receiving a Webby Award nomination for Best Business Blog in 2008. The broader audience that MainStreet attracts allowed us to launch with a national advertising sponsor and our traffic numbers continue to expand as we roll out additional features and enhancements.

Traffic? Don’t know what the expectations were, so hard to say. Compete pegs uniques at 400k, down from a high of 700k earlier this spring, while Quantcast has a more generous estimate and growth curve.

