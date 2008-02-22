TheStreet.com Q4 Sales, EPS In-Line (TSCM)

Financial media firm TheStreet.com (TSCM) grew Q4 sales almost 40% year-over-year and met Wall Street analysts’ revenue and profit expectations.



The company posted $19.9 million in Q4 revenue, up 38% y/y and essentially in-line with analysts’ $20.0 million consensus. Fourth quarter EPS came in at 16 cents per share, up from 14 cents per share a year ago and in-line with the 16 cents per share consensus. Net income grew 19% to $4.7 million.

Non-financial advertising jumped 125% y/y in Q4, representing 52% of total ad revenue, up from 33% a year ago. Acquisitions also helped: Promotions.com, which TheStreet.com acquired in August, kicked in $2.7 million of revenue during Q4. That helped TSCM’s Q4 marketing services revenue jump 99% y/y to $9.5 million — almost half of the company’s overall revenue. Without it, the company’s $17.2 million of Q4 revenue would have represented just 19% y/y growth.

TheStreet.com will host its earnings call at 11 a.m. ET.

