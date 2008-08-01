TheStreet.com Locks Down Jim Cramer For Another Year

Earlier this year TheStreet.com and Jim Cramer spent a few puzzling months dickering over his contract: It seemed inconceivable that the man who’s synonymous with his company would actually leave, but it took an unnaturally long time to get the deal done, anyway. Not this time around: The company has locked up Cramer through 2010, adding another year on a previously-signed employment deal, which expireds in January 2009. All other terms of his previous employment deal remain unchanged.

TheStreet (TSCM) also turned in respectable Q3 numbers. Revenue came in at $19.7 million, up 32% y/y, driven by a $3 million contribution from the newly-acquired Promotions.com. Net income dropped 36% to $2.3 million from $3.6 million a year ago, but EPS was in-line with expectations at $0.07 a share.

Ad sales grew 16% to $6.4 million in the quarter, which is a slight slowdown from the 18% ad growth in Q1. Advertising, however, is becoming a smaller part of the revenue mix. Marketing services revenue grew 71% to $9.4 million, from $5.5 million a year ago.

See Also:

Booyah! Cramer Finally Signs With TheStreet.com

So Cramer Blew Bear Stearns Call. Whatever

TheStreet Q1: Profits, Revenue Miss Estimates

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.