TheStreet.com + Britney = "MainStreet"

Like reading about Lindsay Lohan and 401k advice in the same story? Then TheStreet.com has a site for you: MainStreet.com, which launches today.



TSCM says the site is geared toward the “everyday reader”, which apparently translates to “people who don’t want to read about money and investing unless you trick them with celebrity news”: From what we can tell, the strategy is to start by luring readers with a straight-ahead story about Britney or Shaq, then lurch into a personal finance lesson.

The execution will take some time, but we think this actually a clever idea on TSCM’s part, because it allows the company to (potentially) expand its niche readership. And since it’s a standalone site, it doesn’t bleed into TSCM’s brand. (Disclosure: MainStreet’s managing editor is ex-Forbes vet Caroline Waxler, who we like quite a bit).

Meanwhile FiLife, a JV between Dow Jones and IAC that was sort of aimed at the same target market, was supposed to launch last fall, or by the end of last year. But as far as we can tell it’s still in a holding pattern — the site has some blog entries, but not much else. This is understandable, as both of the JV’s partners may be a bit preoccupied these days.

