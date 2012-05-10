These Are The 12 Worst Places In The World To Be A Mother

Sanya Khetani
mali mother and baby

Photo: Save the Children

Niger is now the worst country in the world for mothers, according to Save The Children’s thirteenth annual “Mothers’ Index”, which documents which of the 165 countries surveyed provides the best maternal and child care, and which the worst and least. The index takes into account mortality rate of pregnant women and health care provided, their educational status, availability of contraception, life expectancy, maternity benefits, political representation, gender equality in income (women’s index); and mortality rate, nutrition, and educational enrollment (children’s index).

Because of violence, famines, droughts, and poverty, sub-Saharan African countries account for 18 of the bottom 20 on the list, and eight of the bottom 10, with the remaining countries being from Asia and the Middle East. 

Equatorial Guinea

Women's Index Rank: 157

Children's Index Rank: 150

(Source: Save The Children)

Central African Republic

Women's Index Rank: 156

Children's Index Rank: 157

(Source: Save The Children)

156 (tied). Democratic Republic of Congo

Women's Index Rank: 155

Children's Index Rank: 163

(Source: Save The Children)

South Sudan

Women's Index Rank: 159

Children's Index Rank: 153

(Source: Save The Children)

Sudan

Women's Index Rank: 161

Children's Index Rank: 153

(Source: Save The Children)

Chad

Women's Index Rank: 154

Children's Index Rank: 165

(Source: Save The Children)

Eritrea

Women's Index Rank: 159

Children's Index Rank: 160

(Source: Save The Children)

Mali

Women's Index Rank: 158

Children's Index Rank: 161

(Source: Save The Children)

Guinea-Bissau

Women's Index Rank: 163

Children's Index Rank: 149

(Source: Save The Children)

Yemen

Women's Index Rank: 162

Children's Index Rank: 162

(Source: Save The Children)

Afghanistan

Women's Index Rank: 164

Children's Index Rank: 164

(Source: Save The Children)

Niger

Women's Index Rank: 165

Children's Index Rank: 165

(Source: Save The Children)

