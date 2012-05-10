These Are The 12 Worst Places In The World To Be A Mother

Photo: Save the Children

Niger is now the worst country in the world for mothers, according to Save The Children’s thirteenth annual “Mothers’ Index”, which documents which of the 165 countries surveyed provides the best maternal and child care, and which the worst and least. The index takes into account mortality rate of pregnant women and health care provided, their educational status, availability of contraception, life expectancy, maternity benefits, political representation, gender equality in income (women’s index); and mortality rate, nutrition, and educational enrollment (children’s index).



Because of violence, famines, droughts, and poverty, sub-Saharan African countries account for 18 of the bottom 20 on the list, and eight of the bottom 10, with the remaining countries being from Asia and the Middle East.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.