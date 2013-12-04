These Were The Most Viral Tumblrs Of 2013

Yahoo has published the top 10 most viral blogs on Tumblr in 2013. The list provides an awesome, disturbing, hilarious look at what happened in the social media underground over the last 12 months. Here’s a sampling:

1. Reasons My Son Is Crying: Greg Pembroke’s photo blog of the meaningless tantrums of his 2-year-old son Charlie. (This one is titled “They recieved new hats.”)



2. This Charming Charlie: Old “Peanuts” comics set to lyrics from The Smiths.



3. Hot-Dog Legs: Are they legs or are they hotdogs? You decide.

4. Things Fitting Perfectly Into Other Things: “Seeing totally unrelated objects perfectly nestle inside of each other provides a certain kind of peace in an otherwise chaotic world.”

5. The Worst Room: Photos of awful rental listings in New York and elsewhere.

6. Brides Throwing Cats: Exactly what you think it is.

7. Emojinal Art Gallery: In which classic paintings are reinterpreted with emoji.

8. Exploding Actresses:Scenes from famous movies are improved with the addition of a sudden head explosion.

9. Yacht Cats: “Chronicling the conspicuous lives of cats on boats.”

10. Buzzfeed Articles Without the GIFs: If a picture paints a thousand words, what would it look like without the pictures?

