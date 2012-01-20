These Are The Gorgeous Kodak Ads That Made Photography Popular

Photo: library.duke.edu

Eastman Kodak sold more than a product. It sold a way of life.Life was a series of Kodak Moments. According to one turn of the century ad: “Pictures are everywhere. Anybody can make them and everybody enjoys them. And the travel pictures are by no means the only ones that are worth while. There is a wealth of photographic subjects in and about every home.”



To commemorate the camera company—which declared bankruptcy last night—we’ve posted a bunch of ads from Duke University’s digital collection.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.