These Are The Gorgeous Kodak Ads That Made Photography Popular

Eastman Kodak sold more than a product. It sold a way of life.Life was a series of Kodak Moments. According to one turn of the century ad: “Pictures are everywhere. Anybody can make them and everybody enjoys them. And the travel pictures are by no means the only ones that are worth while. There is a wealth of photographic subjects in and about every home.”
To commemorate the camera company—which declared bankruptcy last night—we’ve posted a bunch of ads from Duke University’s digital collection.
Kodak advertisement, 1909
Emergence of Advertising in America On-Line Project--Ad #K0082
Kodak advertisement, 1908
Emergence of Advertising in America On-Line Project--Ad #K0084
Kodak advertisement, 1907
Emergence of Advertising in America On-Line Project--Ad #K0071
Kodak advertisement, 1915
Emergence of Advertising in America On-Line Project--Ad #K0202
Kodak advertisement, 1916
Emergence of Advertising in America On-Line Project--Ad #K0231
Kodak advertisement, 1918
Emergence of Advertising in America On-Line Project--Ad #K0302
Kodak advertisement, 1920
Emergence of Advertising in America On-Line Project--Ad #K0338
Kodak advertisement, 1917
Emergence of Advertising in America On-Line Project--Ad #K0260
Kodak advertisement, 1915
Emergence of Advertising in America On-Line Project-- Ad#K0219
Kodak advertisement, 1916
Emergence of Advertising in America On-Line Project-- Ad#K0248
Kodak advertisement, 1917
Emergence of Advertising in America On-Line Project-- Ad#K0266
Kodak advertisement, 1917
Emergence of Advertising in America On-Line Project-- Ad#K0277
Kodak advertisement, 1917
Emergence of Advertising in America On-Line Project-- Ad#K0294
Kodak advertisement, 1917
Emergence of Advertising in America On-Line Project-- Ad#K0279
Kodak advertisement, 1920
Emergence of Advertising in America On-Line Project-- Ad#K0351
Kodak advertisement, 1921
Emergence of Advertising in America On-Line Project-- Ad#K0374
Kodak advertisement, 1922
Emergence of Advertising in America On-Line Project-- Ad#K0403
Kodak advertisement, 1905
Emergence of Advertising in America On-Line Project-- Ad#K0431
Kodak advertisement, 1914
Emergence of Advertising in America On-Line Project-- Ad#K0182
Kodak advertisement, 1917
Emergence of Advertising in America On-Line Project-- Ad#K0262
Kodak advertisement, 1914
Emergence of Advertising in America On-Line Project-- Ad#K0181
