These Are The Gorgeous Kodak Ads That Made Photography Popular

Gus Lubin
kodak

Photo: library.duke.edu

Eastman Kodak sold more than a product. It sold a way of life.Life was a series of Kodak Moments. According to one turn of the century ad: “Pictures are everywhere. Anybody can make them and everybody enjoys them. And the travel pictures are by no means the only ones that are worth while. There is a wealth of photographic subjects in and about every home.”

To commemorate the camera company—which declared bankruptcy last night—we’ve posted a bunch of ads from Duke University’s digital collection.

Kodak advertisement, 1909
Emergence of Advertising in America On-Line Project--Ad #K0082
John W. Hartman centre for Sales, Advertising & Marketing History David M. Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library, Duke University
http://library.duke.edu/digitalcollections/eaa/

Kodak advertisement, 1908
Emergence of Advertising in America On-Line Project--Ad #K0084
John W. Hartman centre for Sales, Advertising & Marketing History David M. Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library, Duke University
http://library.duke.edu/digitalcollections/eaa/

Kodak advertisement, 1907
Emergence of Advertising in America On-Line Project--Ad #K0071
John W. Hartman centre for Sales, Advertising & Marketing History David M. Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library, Duke University
http://library.duke.edu/digitalcollections/eaa/

Kodak advertisement, 1915
Emergence of Advertising in America On-Line Project--Ad #K0202
John W. Hartman centre for Sales, Advertising & Marketing History David M. Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library, Duke University
http://library.duke.edu/digitalcollections/eaa/

Kodak advertisement, 1916
Emergence of Advertising in America On-Line Project--Ad #K0231
John W. Hartman centre for Sales, Advertising & Marketing History David M. Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library, Duke University
http://library.duke.edu/digitalcollections/eaa/

Kodak advertisement, 1918
Emergence of Advertising in America On-Line Project--Ad #K0302
John W. Hartman centre for Sales, Advertising & Marketing History David M. Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library, Duke University
http://library.duke.edu/digitalcollections/eaa/

Kodak advertisement, 1920
Emergence of Advertising in America On-Line Project--Ad #K0338
John W. Hartman centre for Sales, Advertising & Marketing History David M. Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library, Duke University
http://library.duke.edu/digitalcollections/eaa/

Kodak advertisement, 1917
Emergence of Advertising in America On-Line Project--Ad #K0260
John W. Hartman centre for Sales, Advertising & Marketing History David M. Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library, Duke University
http://library.duke.edu/digitalcollections/eaa/

Kodak advertisement, 1915
Emergence of Advertising in America On-Line Project-- Ad#K0219
John W. Hartman centre for Sales, Advertising & Marketing History David M. Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library, Duke University
http://library.duke.edu/digitalcollections/eaa/

Kodak advertisement, 1916
Emergence of Advertising in America On-Line Project-- Ad#K0248
John W. Hartman centre for Sales, Advertising & Marketing History David M. Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library, Duke University
http://library.duke.edu/digitalcollections/eaa/

Kodak advertisement, 1917
Emergence of Advertising in America On-Line Project-- Ad#K0266
John W. Hartman centre for Sales, Advertising & Marketing History David M. Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library, Duke University
http://library.duke.edu/digitalcollections/eaa/

Kodak advertisement, 1917
Emergence of Advertising in America On-Line Project-- Ad#K0277
John W. Hartman centre for Sales, Advertising & Marketing History David M. Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library, Duke University
http://library.duke.edu/digitalcollections/eaa/

Kodak advertisement, 1917
Emergence of Advertising in America On-Line Project-- Ad#K0294
John W. Hartman centre for Sales, Advertising & Marketing History David M. Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library, Duke University
http://library.duke.edu/digitalcollections/eaa/

Kodak advertisement, 1917
Emergence of Advertising in America On-Line Project-- Ad#K0279
John W. Hartman centre for Sales, Advertising & Marketing History David M. Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library, Duke University
http://library.duke.edu/digitalcollections/eaa/

Kodak advertisement, 1920
Emergence of Advertising in America On-Line Project-- Ad#K0351
John W. Hartman centre for Sales, Advertising & Marketing History David M. Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library, Duke University
http://library.duke.edu/digitalcollections/eaa/

Kodak advertisement, 1921
Emergence of Advertising in America On-Line Project-- Ad#K0374
John W. Hartman centre for Sales, Advertising & Marketing History David M. Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library, Duke University
http://library.duke.edu/digitalcollections/eaa/

Kodak advertisement, 1922
Emergence of Advertising in America On-Line Project-- Ad#K0403
John W. Hartman centre for Sales, Advertising & Marketing History David M. Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library, Duke University
http://library.duke.edu/digitalcollections/eaa/

Kodak advertisement, 1905
Emergence of Advertising in America On-Line Project-- Ad#K0431
John W. Hartman centre for Sales, Advertising & Marketing History David M. Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library, Duke University
http://library.duke.edu/digitalcollections/eaa/

Kodak advertisement, 1914
Emergence of Advertising in America On-Line Project-- Ad#K0182
John W. Hartman centre for Sales, Advertising & Marketing History David M. Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library, Duke University
http://library.duke.edu/digitalcollections/eaa/

Kodak advertisement, 1917
Emergence of Advertising in America On-Line Project-- Ad#K0262
John W. Hartman centre for Sales, Advertising & Marketing History David M. Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library, Duke University
http://library.duke.edu/digitalcollections/eaa/

Kodak advertisement, 1914
Emergence of Advertising in America On-Line Project-- Ad#K0181
John W. Hartman centre for Sales, Advertising & Marketing History David M. Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library, Duke University
http://library.duke.edu/digitalcollections/eaa/

Did you know Kodak has filed 22,506 patents in America?

